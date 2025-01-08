News
Voice Actor Dale Wilson Dies
posted on by Alex Mateo
Wilson voiced Cell in Ocean's dub of Dragon Ball Z, Smokescreen in Transformers: Armada
Voice actor Dale Wilson's wife Gail posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday sharing that he died on Monday evening. The specific cause of death not was not specified, but he had lived with metastasized prostate cancer and Parkinson's disease for many years.
Wilson has provided voices to multiple characters from anime including Cell and others in the Ocean dub of Dragon Ball Z, Clow Reed in Nelvana's English dub of Cardcaptors, Smokescreen in Transformers: Armada, Duke Fried in The Vision of Escaflowne, Bunmei Muroto in Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade, Vulcan in Monster Rancher, and Haldo in Zoids: Fuzors. He has also voiced Captain Grid-Iron and more in G.I. Joe, Electro in Spider-Man Unlimited, Principal Edward Kelly in X-Men Evolution, and Senator Robert Kelly in Iron Man: Armored Adventures.
Source: Dale Wilson's Facebook page