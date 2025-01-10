×
Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights Game's English Release Postponed

posted on by Alex Mateo
Visual novel postponed from 2025 to 2026

Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights
Image courtesy of Idea Factory International
© Idea Factory International, Ichi Column
Idea Factory International announced on Friday that it is postponing its release of Ichi Column's Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights (Temirana Koku no Tsuiteru Hime to Tsuitenai Kishi Dan) otome game visual novel physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch from 2025 to 2026. The company did not explain the reason for the delay.

The company describes the story:

In this world, one's status and occupation are determined by the month they were born. About 15 years ago in the eastern kingdom of Temirana, the third princess was born: a baby with a birthmark on her forehead.

This child was rumored to be the "Cursed Princess," and was forced to live in a house far from her family, away from the castle.

But things are about to change.

As her 16th birthday approaches, she attends the dueling tournament known as Helis Duelm. There, she sees five men glowing with a dazzlingly strong light.

Indeed, the "Cursed Princess" possessed a special and lucky power. Whenever her life might be in danger, people and places would shine as if to warn her.

Those acquainted with her power warn that those men may have shone because they were dangerous...but she knows their light is different from any she's seen before. Trusting her intuition, the princess invites the five men to join her order of knights.

However, some of them have no experience with the sword, and others lack interest in knighthood at all. Can the princess and her small company of five knights overcome the tragedy on the horizon?

Idea Factory International will release the game in standard and limited editions, and those who purchase either at its store will receive a trading card.

The visual novel debuted in Japan in April 2024.

