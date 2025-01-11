The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Anime Streams 'Kizuna Five' Video

Series debuts on Sunday with in-storyshow with songs by Ryusei,

Kadokawa began streaming the main promotional video on Sunday for the television anime of Koyoshi Nakayoshi 's The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World ( Sentai Red Isekai de Bōkensha ni Naru ) manga. The video focuses on the sentai program within the series, titled "Bansō Sentai Kizuna Five" and introduces the in-story program's music

Ryusei performs "Bansō Sentai Kizuna Five's" theme song "Saikō! Kizuna Five" (Maximum! Kizuna Five) as heard in the video above. In addition, Akira Kushida performs "Bansō Sentai Kizuna Five's" other theme song "Maximum Kizunakaiser Bakugen" (Maximum Kizunakaiser's Explosive Appearance).

Image courtesy of Kadokawa

The anime will premiere on January 12 on thechannel at 11:30 p.m. JST. It will then premiere on theandstreaming services in Japan at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 13 at 12 midnight JST).will stream the series as it airs and will also stream an English dub.

The anime stars:

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU /SOTSU ) is directing the anime at Satelight . He is also the sound director. Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Pokémon ) is handling the series composition. Shuji Maruyama ( Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's ) is designing the characters. Maruyama is also the chief animation director along with Hideaki Onishi and Ayako Ito . Koichiro Kameyama ( Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Hikaru Makishima is performing the opening theme song "Cuz I," and Aya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Explosive Heart."

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:

Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!

Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store added the manga to its library in April.

Nakayoshi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2020. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on December 12.

Source: Kadokawa 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.