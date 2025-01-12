Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 23-29

The final episode of a marathon airing of the fourth season of the live-action series of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Kodoku no Gourmet ( Solitary Gourmet ) manga aired on TV Tokyo on Tuesday, December 24 at 5:45 p.m., and earned a 4.2% rating. An episode of a marathon airing of the fifth season also aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, December 25 at 5:45 p.m., and earned a 3.6% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)