Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 23-29
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
BLUE LOCK 2nd Season earns 2.9% rating, Dragon Ball Daima earns 2.4% rating
The final episode of a marathon airing of the fourth season of the live-action series of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi's Kodoku no Gourmet (Solitary Gourmet) manga aired on TV Tokyo on Tuesday, December 24 at 5:45 p.m., and earned a 4.2% rating. An episode of a marathon airing of the fifth season also aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, December 25 at 5:45 p.m., and earned a 3.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 29 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 28 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 29 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo
|NTV
|December 28 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
|NTV
|December 28 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Dragon Ball Daima
|Fuji TV
|December 27 (Fri)
|23:40
|30 min.
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|December 27 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|December 28 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|December 28 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep)
|NHK-E
|December 28 (Sat)
|08:10
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)