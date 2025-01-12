×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 23-29

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
BLUE LOCK 2nd Season earns 2.9% rating, Dragon Ball Daima earns 2.4% rating

The final episode of a marathon airing of the fourth season of the live-action series of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi's Kodoku no Gourmet (Solitary Gourmet) manga aired on TV Tokyo on Tuesday, December 24 at 5:45 p.m., and earned a 4.2% rating. An episode of a marathon airing of the fifth season also aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, December 25 at 5:45 p.m., and earned a 3.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 29 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.3
Detective Conan NTV December 28 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 29 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
Blue Miburo NTV December 28 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.0
BLUE LOCK 2nd Season NTV December 28 (Sat) 23:00 30 min.
2.9
Dragon Ball Daima Fuji TV December 27 (Fri) 23:40 30 min.
2.4
Soreike! Anpanman NTV December 27 (Fri) 10:55 30 min.
2.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E December 28 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E December 28 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6
Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep) NHK-E December 28 (Sat) 08:10 20 min.
1.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

