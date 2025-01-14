Komi Can't Communicate Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Series debuted in May 2016

Image via Amazon Japan © Tomohito Oda, Shogakukan

This year's seventh issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday Tomohito Oda 's Komi Can't Communicate ( Comi-san wa Comyushō desu. ) manga will end in two chapters. The manga entered its final arc on July 24.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof—she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!

The anime adaptation's first season premiered on TV Tokyo and other channels in October 2021. The anime started streaming exclusively on Netflix in Japan in the same month.

Netflix debuted the anime outside of Japan in October 2021, two weeks after its Japanese premiere, with weekly new episodes. The service is also streaming an English dub . Netflix is streaming the anime in over 190 countries and territories in eight languages dubbed and 31 languages subtitled.

The second season of the anime premiered on TV Tokyo and other channels in April 2022.

Oda launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016, after first publishing a one-shot version of the manga in September 2015. Shogakukan will ship the 37th compiled book volume on Friday. Viz Media published the 32nd volume on Tuesday.

The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in September 2021 on NHK General's "Yorudora" late-night drama block.

