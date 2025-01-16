Girls Band Cry 2-Part Compilation Film Project Opens This Year

TV anime premiered in April 2024

Image via Girls Band Cry anime's website © Toei Animation

Toei

revealed during its 2025-2026 lineup announcement press conference on Thursday that the two-film compilation of theanime will premiere this year.

The television anime premiered on April 5 last year and aired for 13 episodes. Toei Animation released the anime in English digitally in North America on August 13. Crunchyroll started streaming the series on November 6.

Toei Animation describes the anime:

The main character drops out of high school in her second year, and aims at entering a university while working alone in Tokyo. A girl is betrayed by her friends and doesn't know what to do. Another girl is abandoned by her parents, and tries to survive in the city by doing part-time jobs. This world lets us down all the time. Nothing goes as planned. But we want something that we can continue to like. We believe there's a place where we belong. That's why we sing.

The cast members include:

RINA as Nina Iseri

as Nina Iseri Yuri as Momoka Kawaragi

as Momoka Kawaragi Mirei as Subaru Awa

as Subaru Awa Natsu as Tomo Ebizuka

as Tomo Ebizuka Syuri as Rupa

Kazuo Sakai ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Mushi-Uta ) directed the anime at Toei Animation . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) handled the series composition. nari Teshima designed the characters. Mari Kondō and Jae Hoon Jung were the CGI directors. Kenji Tamai ( agehasprings , Sing "Yesterday" for Me , Samurai Flamenco ) composed the music. Yūsuke Tanaka ( agehasprings ) was credited for music accompaniment.

Indonesia's Catchplay+ streaming service began streaming the anime on May 31 with both Indonesian and English subtitles, making it the first service anywhere in the world to have English subtitles officially available for the anime. Thai distributor Cartoon Club announced in late June it would begin streaming the anime in July, and the anime will have a Thai dub , making the stream the first announced international dub for the title.

The staff announced in July last year that cast members Mirei and Natsu are going on a temporary hiatus due to health reasons. The remaining three main cast members — Rina , Yuri , and Syuri — will continue performing.

Source: Eiga.com