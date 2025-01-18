Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part Anime Streams Promotional Video

Original video anime plays in Japanese theaters on Friday

Aniplex stramed the full promotional video (that is actually longer than the "full trailer" released in November) for the new original video anime ( OVA ) Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part on Friday.

The OVA will start an early, limited-time screening run on January 24 across 10 theaters in Japan. The OVA will then ship on March 19 on Blu-ray Disc.

The OVA itself is 25 minutes long, but the theatrical screenings will add a special first season compilation video and a cast video to bring their runtime to 60 minutes long.

The four episodes within the OVA are titled "Ame to Neko Conbini Ice Soda Aji," "Maji de Maji ni Nareru Koto," "Morning Routine," and "Ganbare Hiromi-chan!"

The main staff from the first season that aired in January 2021 is returning for the OVA . Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) is returning to direct the original anime at BONES , and Ichirō Ōkouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is overseeing the series scripts. Michinori Chiba (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is again designing the characters.

The original anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race with no rules at an abandoned mine. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."

The anime premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's " Animazing !!!" programming block in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and began streaming an English dub in February 2021.

The anime is getting a second season.

The franchise also has two stage plays, which ran in December 2021 and in January 2023.

Source: Aniplex 's YouTube channel

