Kazuki Funatsu Ends Mabataki Yori Hayaku Manga on February 18

Fighting/martial arts manga launched in 2020

Image via Amazon ©Kazuki Funatsu, Shueisha

The February issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that's(Faster Than the Blink of an Eye) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 18.

The "fighting manga" centers on Himari Kohanai, a 15-year-old student who hates her clumsy and air-headed self. She wants to turn a new leaf in high school, but makes a mess of it. Still, Himari will do anything to get closer to the one she admires.

Funatsu launched the manga in Ultra Jump in 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on September 19.

Funatsu recently launched the Tsutte Tabetai Gal Sawa-san (Gal Sawa-san Wants to Catch Fish and Eat) manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in June last year. Shueisha published the manga's first volume on September 19, and it will release the second volume on February 18.

Funatsu launched the Sundome!! Milky Way manga in Grand Jump magazine in June 2016, and ended it in November 2019. Shueisha published the manga's ninth and final volume in February 2020. Seven Seas licensed the manga and published the ninth and final volume in English in April 2024.

Funatsu launched a manga titled Sundome!! Milky Way Another End , depicting an official alternate ending to the original manga, in Grand Jump Mucha in February 2020 just after the original manga ended. This manga ended in December 2020.

Funatsu launched the Yokai Girls ( Yōkai Shōjo -Monsuga- ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in March 2014, and ended it in June 2017. The 14th and final volume shipped in Japan in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series and released the 14th volume in August 2021.