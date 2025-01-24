'Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!' Anime Delayed from April to October

Show delayed due to "various circumstances"

The official X (formerly) account for's) light novel series revealed on Friday that the novels' television anime is delayed to October 2025 due to "various circumstances." The anime was previously slated for April.

Kanna Nakamura plays Melphiera Marchalrayd, while Taito Ban plays Aristide of Galbraith. Idol group AVAM will perform the opening theme song.

The anime will air on the TBS and BS11 channels.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the light novels' manga adaptation by Chika Mizube in print. Kodansha 's K MANGA service simultaneously releases the manga digitally and describes the story:

Melphiera is an earl's daughter who's shunned by most of the nobility, thanks to rumors about her proclivity for monster-based cuisine. When she attends a party in hopes of finding someone to wed, she's attacked by a vicious monster—only to be saved by Aristide of Galbraith, feared as the “Blood-Mad Duke.” He begins to take a liking to Melphiera…and before long, he's even interested in the “hobby” she never dared to tell anyone else! Love, battle, and great cuisine await in this romantic fantasy!

Hoshi launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019. Kodansha published the first light novel volume with illustrations by Peperon in April 2021, and the third volume in April 2023.

Mizube launched the manga adaptation in pixiv 's " Palcy " manga app in 2021. The manga's ninth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 29.