The Unaware Atelier Master TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals More Cast

AlphaPolis revealed the first promotional video on Friday for the television anime of Yōsuke Tokino 's The Unaware Atelier Master ( Kanchigai no Atelier Meister: Eiyū Party no Moto Zatsuyō-Gakari ga, Jitsu wa Sentō Igai ga SSS Rank Datta to Iu Yoku Aru Hanashi ) light novel series. The video reveals more cast and staff.

The new cast members include Hisako Kanemoto as Mimico and Rie Tanaka as Ophilia.

Additional new staff members include:

Image via Alphapolis' website ©2025時野洋輔・アルファポリス/勘違いの工房主製作委員会

The anime will star Mikako Komatsu as Kurt Rockhans Asami Seto as Yulishia, and Minami Tanaka as Liselotte Homuros.

Hisashi Ishii ( Rainy Cocoa in Hawaii , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Miyuki Nakamura (sub-character designer for Banana Fish , Psycho-Pass ) is designing the characters, and Harikemu Wata is composing the music.

Alpha Manga is releasing the manga adaptation digitally, and it describes the story:

One day, Kurt, a kind-hearted boy, is suddenly kicked out of the Hero's Party for being "useless". He finds that his aptitude for weapons, magic, and all other combat-related skills is the lowest rank, so he takes odd-jobs repairing the castle walls and digging for minerals to make a living, where his exceptional abilities are immediately revealed. He proves to be skillful in cooking, building, mining, crafting magical tools--in fact, his aptitude for every skill unrelated to combat had an SSS-ranking! Kurt, however, seems completely unaware to his talent and ends up saving people, the town, and even the country through his unaware actions!?

AlphaPolis published the first novel volume in March 2019, and published the 10th volume in August 2023. Zounose illustrates the novel series.

Naharu Furukawa launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in December 2019. The manga's seventh volume released on October 21.