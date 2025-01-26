Imaru Adachi's Higehiro Manga Ends

Image via Amazon © Shimesaba, Imaru Adachi, Kadokawa, One Peace Books

Monthly Shōnen Ace

The March issue of'smagazine published the final chapter on Friday of's manga adaptation of authorand illustrator's) light novel series. The manga's 13th and final volume will ship on March 24.

One Peace Books publishes the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Yoshida is just your average salaryman, drowning his tears in booze. On his way home one night, he finds a runaway high school girl sitting on the street. She offers to sleep with him in exchange for a place to stay―and Yoshida lets her off the hook and offers her work instead. A rom-com between the most unbalanced couple you'll ever find!

Adachi launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on October 25.

Shimesaba began serializing the story on the Kakuyomu website in March 2017. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko light novel label began publishing the print novels with illustrations by booota beginning with the first volume in February 2018. The fifth and final volume shipped in June 2021. Yen Press has published the novels in English.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

Source: Monthly Shōnen Ace March issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.