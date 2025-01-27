Kyoichi Nanatsuki, Manyo Asahi's Tsukimonogakari Manga Ends

Manga launched in October 2022

Image via Amazon © Kyoichi Nanatsuki, Manyo Asahi, Shogakukan

Tsukimonogakari

'smanga app published the final part of the 17th chapter of'smanga on Saturday. Nanatsuki revealed on their X (formerly) account that it is the final chapter of the manga. Manyo Asahi draws the manga.

The manga's story is about a new police division known as the "7th Division," which handles supernatural cases where criminals get possessed by evil spirits. A group of young police officers with special powers work together to solve these supernatural cases.

Nanatsuki launched the manga on Sunday Webry in October 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume in July 2024.

Nanatsuki published the Project ARMS manga with artist Ryōji Minagawa in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 1997 to 2002. Viz Media released the 22-volume manga in English in 2003-2009.

The manga inspired a 26-episode television anime series in 2001, and a 26-episode sequel series titled Project ARMS: The 2nd Chapter aired in 2001-2002. Viz Media released the first season on DVD in 2002-2004, and released the second season on DVD in 2004-2005. Discotek Media relicensed both anime seasons in 2017 and released the series on home video.