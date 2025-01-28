Exclusive: Blood Blockade Battlefront Manga Gets Omnibus Release on July 15

1st omnibus volume includes 1st 3 volumes plus "E-Den of Master Fighters"

Dark Horse Comics announced on Tuesday that it will release Yasuhiro Nightow 's Blood Blockade Battlefront manga in an omnibus format in print on July 15. The first omnibus volume will include volumes 1-3 as well as "E-Den of Master Fighters," the first chapter of the fourth volume.

Dark Horse describes the story:

Hellsalem's Lot, once known as New York City, is a magical city trapped inside an impenetrable bubble. The powerful barrier keeps an onslaught of mystical and mythical monsters from wreaking havoc across the rest of the world after a breach between Earth and the Beyond forced all inside creatures to coexist. Those locked in the city must rely on stylish superhumans to keep the peace and ensure their survival. Someone is threatening to sever the bubble and let chaos rip through the rest of the world. One young man with special eyes is determined to stand up and protect the world!

After he finished Trigun Maximum in 2007, Nightow published Bloodline Battlefront as a one-shot manga story in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in May 2008. He then turned the one-shot into a three-part mini-series called Kekkai Sensen -Mafūgai Kessha- in the same magazine in 2009. He then continued the story as a regular series in Jump SQ. 19 starting in 2010.

Jump SQ. 19 ended publication in February 2015, and the manga moved to the new Jump SQ. Crown magazine under the title Blood Blockade Battlefront Back 2 Back when the magazine launched in July 2015. Jump SQ. Crown ended publication in January 2018 and the Jump SQ. RISE magazine launched three months later.

Shueisha published 10 compiled book volumes for Blood Blockade Battlefront . Shueisha also released 10 volumes of Blood Blockade Battlefront Back 2 Back .

The manga continued with a "third season" titled Blood Blockade Battlefront Beat 3 Peat in October 2022. Shueisha publishsed the manga's third volume on February 4.

The first television anime series adaptation premiered in April 2015 and ran for 12 episodes. The 12th and final episode aired in October 2015 after a delay. A second season titled Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond premiered in October 2017, and also aired for 12 episodes.

Funimation streamed the first season with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English broadcast dub of the series. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the second season as it aired.

The franchise also includes two stage plays.

