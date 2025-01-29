News
Rock Band hitsujibungaku Go on West Coast U.S. Tour in April
posted on by Alex Mateo
Band to perform at San Diego, L.A., San Francisco, Portland
Rock band hitsujibungaku announced on Wednesday that they will go on tour in the U.S., specifically cities in the West Coast, in April.
The tour dates include:
- April 10 — San Diego, CA at the House of Blues
- April 13 — Los Angeles, CA at the Echoplex
- April 15 — San Francisco, CA at August Hall
- April 16 — Portland, OR at Revolution Hall (Note: The poster and announcement list "Crystal Ballroom" as the venue.)
Canadian pop singer Jonathan Roy will perform as the opening act.
Seattle's Sakura-Con event will also host the band on April 18-20.
hisujibungaku went on tour in Asia last July.
The band is known for performing The Heike Story anime's opening theme song "Hikaru Toki," The House of the Lost on the Cape anime film's theme song "Mayoiga," the Jujutsu Kaisen second season anime's ending theme song "more than words," and the Oshi no Ko second season anime's ending theme song "Burning."
Source: Email correspondence