The New Prince of Tennis Manga Takes 1-Issue Break

Sequel series debuted in 2009

Image via Amazon Japan © Takeshi Konomi, Shueisha

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine announced on Wednesday that Takeshi Konomi 's The New Prince of Tennis manga will not publish a new chapter in the March issue on February 4.

Konomi serialized The Prince of Tennis manga 's original run in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2008. The manga follows middle school tennis player Ryōma Echizen as he battles rivals to reach the national tournament. That original manga inspired a 2001-2005 television anime, two anime feature films and a theatrical short, various video anime projects, a live-action film, a live-action television series in China, and a popular stage musical series.

Konomi then launched The New Prince of Tennis manga series in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in 2009. The story picks up after the national tournament, when Ryōma joins a select group of middle school players at Japan's top training camp for players under 17. This ongoing sequel manga spawned its own 2012 television anime series The Prince of Tennis II. The Prince of Tennis II OVA vs. Genius 10 series then ran for five volumes from October 2014 to June 2015.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup premiered on TV Tokyo in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. The anime was the first new television anime in the franchise in about a decade. The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal started airing on television on October 2 on TV Tokyo and other channels. The anime centers on the Japan vs. Germany semifinal.

The manga also inspired the Tennis no Ōjisama BEST GAMES!! original video anime ( OVA ) project that retells the story of the franchise's top matches. The project includes three OVAs that released in 2018-2019. The anime franchise also includes the two-part The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future anime project that debuted in February and April 2021