Slayers Series Gets New Short Story Collection

Slayers Spirit: О̄ji to О̄jo to Dragon to debuts on March 19

Image via Amazon Japan © 神坂一／KADOKAWA, ファンタジア文庫刊, あらいずみるい

Slayers

Slayers Spirit: О̄ji to О̄jo to Dragon to

light novel series' illustratorannounced on X/Twitter on Thursday that theseries is getting its first new short story collection in about 13 years. The collection titled(Prince, Princess, and Dragon) will include four new short stories, and it will debut on March 19. The collection commemorates the series' 35th anniversary.

In the collection, a princess rages to protect a library, Zelgadis reunites with a certain handsome man, and Gourry searches for his sword.

The fifth volume of the Slayers Smash. (pictured right) collection of short stories shipped in Japan in November 2011.

Fujimi Shobo 's Fantasia Bunko label published Hajime Kanzaka and Araizumi's original Slayers ! novel in 1990, and the 15th novel, Slayers 15: Demon Slayers ! , in May 2000. Tokyopop published eight of the novels in English. The 16th volume volume shipped in October 2018 as the first new volume in nearly 18 years. Kanzaka launched a "third part" for the novel series in Kadokawa 's Dragon Magazine in July 2019.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels digitally and in print, and it describes the classic fantasy comedy light novel series:

Beautiful and brilliant sorcerer girls just can't have nice things, huh? All I wanted to do was swipe a little bit of bandit treasure. Now suddenly I'm being chased around by icky trolls, nasty demons, mean mummies, and brooding golem bad boys. And for what? A tiny little artifact that can bring about the end of the world? Hah! I'll show them there's a reason you don't cross Lina Inverse...

The main novel series and the 1991 side story novel series Slayers Special have together inspired five television anime series, two original video anime, five anime films, and multiple manga adaptations. The franchise 's other novel series include Slayers Smash , Slayers Delicious , and Slayers Select .

Source: Rui Araizumi's X/Twitter account





