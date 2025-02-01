×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 20-26

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dynasty Warriors: Origins PS5 version ranks at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: January 20-26

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 35,256 142,349
2 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 18,444 1,139,854
3 PS5 Dynasty Warriors: Origins Koei Tecmo Games January 17 17,391 81,196
4 NSw Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist Binary Haze Interactive January 23 9,586 9,586
5 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,606 8,058,448
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,859 6,221,842
7 NSw Tales of Graces f Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 5,532 31,233
8 PS5 Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist Binary Haze Interactive January 23 5,290 5,290
9 NSw Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14, 2024 4,605 984,585
10 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,553 3,796,855
11 NSw Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition Arc System Works January 23 3,978 3,978
12 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,011 5,514,137
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,990 5,710,143
14 NSw Seifuku Kanojo 2 Entergram January 23 2,375 2,375
15 PS5 Tales of Graces f Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 2,367 18,036
16 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,290 1,538,155
17 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,281 3,688,747
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,778 1,377,282
19 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17, 2022 1,626 235,319
20 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 1,562 114,977

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 13-19
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives