News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 20-26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dynasty Warriors: Origins PS5 version ranks at #3
Japan's Game Ranking: January 20-26
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|35,256
|142,349
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|18,444
|1,139,854
|3
|PS5
|Dynasty Warriors: Origins
|Koei Tecmo Games
|January 17
|17,391
|81,196
|4
|NSw
|Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist
|Binary Haze Interactive
|January 23
|9,586
|9,586
|5
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,606
|8,058,448
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,859
|6,221,842
|7
|NSw
|Tales of Graces f Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|5,532
|31,233
|8
|PS5
|Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist
|Binary Haze Interactive
|January 23
|5,290
|5,290
|9
|NSw
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14, 2024
|4,605
|984,585
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,553
|3,796,855
|11
|NSw
|Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition
|Arc System Works
|January 23
|3,978
|3,978
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,011
|5,514,137
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,990
|5,710,143
|14
|NSw
|Seifuku Kanojo 2
|Entergram
|January 23
|2,375
|2,375
|15
|PS5
|Tales of Graces f Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|2,367
|18,036
|16
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,290
|1,538,155
|17
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,281
|3,688,747
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,778
|1,377,282
|19
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17, 2022
|1,626
|235,319
|20
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|1,562
|114,977
Source: Famitsu