Pandania's Neko Mukashi Banashi Manga Gets Web Anime

Comedy manga takes famous worldwide folktales, children's stories and reimagines if a cat appeared in them

Kadokawa announced on Sunday that Pandania 's Neko Mukashi Banashi (Cat Folktales) four-panel manga is getting a web anime adaptation. The anime will be titled Ugoku! Neko Mukashi Banashi (Move! Cat Folktales).

The cute comedy manga and anime take children's stories and folktales from all around the world and asks, "what if a cat appeared in this story?"

Pandania provided a celebration illustration for the announcement.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ©pandania/KADOKAWA

Pandania is known for many other manga involving cats, such as Cats With Jobs , The Evil Secret Society of Cats , Yokai Cats , and Monster Cats . Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing all four manga in English.

Dark Horse Comics is releasing Pandania 's Cthulhu Cat manga in English.



