Pandania's Neko Mukashi Banashi Manga Gets Web Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Comedy manga takes famous worldwide folktales, children's stories and reimagines if a cat appeared in them
Kadokawa announced on Sunday that Pandania's Neko Mukashi Banashi (Cat Folktales) four-panel manga is getting a web anime adaptation. The anime will be titled Ugoku! Neko Mukashi Banashi (Move! Cat Folktales).
The cute comedy manga and anime take children's stories and folktales from all around the world and asks, "what if a cat appeared in this story?"
Pandania provided a celebration illustration for the announcement.Kadokawa has so far published three volumes for the manga: Neko Mukashi Banashi, Nyanto! Neko Mukashi Banashi, and Mikke! Neko Mukashi Banashi.
Pandania is known for many other manga involving cats, such as Cats With Jobs, The Evil Secret Society of Cats, Yokai Cats, and Monster Cats. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing all four manga in English.
Dark Horse Comics is releasing Pandania's Cthulhu Cat manga in English.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.