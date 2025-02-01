Usogui's Toshio Sako Launches New Boxing Manga

Genikasuri debuts on Thursday

This year's ninth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine announced on Thursday that Toshio Sako will launch the new manga series Genikasuri in the next issue on February 6.

Image via Usogui's X/Twitter © Toshio Sako, Shueisha

The "revenge and comeback" story promises to show those who dwell in the dark side of the boxing world, manipulating the fists and raking in the cash.

Sako ended the Batuque manga in the Tonari no Young Jump web magazine and the Yanjan! app in February 2024. Shueisha shipped the 18th and final compiled book volume on March 18. Sako launched the Batuque manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in July 2018, and it moved online to the Tonari no Young Jump web magazine and the Yanjan! app in May 2020.

Usogui -Rikkainin Yakō Hikoichi- launched in Weekly Young Jump in October 2021. The magazine initially announced the manga with the title Usogui: Tokubetsu-hen (The Lie Eater: Special Arc). The series ended in November 2021.

Sako began the Usogui manga in 2006, and ended it in December 2017. The manga has 49 volumes. The series inspired an original video animation ( OVA ) bundled with the manga's 26th volume in 2012. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in February 2022.