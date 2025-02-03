Hachi Yatsuhashi Launches New Manga on February 28

Yatsuhashi to launch manga adaptation of Kei Nagano's Kaii no Sōji-nin Sonezakii Shinji no Jiken File novel

The March issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on January 28 that Hachi Yatsuhashi will launch a manga adaptation of Kei Nagano's Kaii no Sōji-nin Sonezaki Shinji no Jiken File (The Mysterious Cleaner: Shinji Sonezaki's Case File) novel, in the magazine's next issue on February 28.

The horror suspense manga begins with an unspeakable occult incident. Madness and monsters creeping up from the depths of the darkness are just around the corner.

Nagano launched the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019. The novel is one of the winners of the 10th Internet Novel Award in 2022. Takarajimasha published the novel in January 2023.

Yatsuhashi launched the Kin-iro no Corda: Starlight Orchestra manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in September 2021, with Shinobu Takayama credited for the character design. The manga is the adaptation of Koei Tecmo Games' Ruby Party brand and Aniplex 's Kin-iro no Corda: Starlight Orchestra ( La Corda d'Oro Starlight Orchestra ) smartphone game. The four-volume manga ended serialization in December 2023.