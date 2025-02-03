Viz Media, Manga Plus Add New Embers Manga

The short answer to your question is yes. Of course, there is a risk of increased censorship of LGBQT+ and “adult material” in 2025 and beyond for those of you living in the United States. ― traverse390 asks: Are we at risk of censorship of LGBTQ+/adult material re: U.S. 2025 federal policies? The short answer to your question is yes. Of course, there is a risk of increased censorship of LGBQT+ and ...