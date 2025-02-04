Tomori Adachi Launches New Bungō Stray Dogs Manga Adaptation on March 4

Adachi to adapt 3rd light novel about establishment of Detective Agency

Image via Amazon ©Kafa Asagiri, Sango Harukawa, Kadokawa

Bungo Stray Dogs Tantei-sha Setsuritsu Hiwa

Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs

The March issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that Tomori Adachi will launch a new manga titledThe Secret Story Behind the Detective Agency's Establishment) in the magazine's next issue on March 4. The manga is the adaptation of the third light novel of the same title (image right) inand'slight novel series.

The story tells the meeting of Yukichi Fukuzawa, who was then doing bodyguard jobs in Yokohama, and the young, mysterious boy Ranpo Edogawa, who instantly solved the murder of one of Fukuzawa's clients. Fukuzawa and Edogawa's strange meeting leads to the establishment of the current Detective agency.

Shiwasu Hoshikawa recently launched the Bungo Stray Dogs STORM BRINGER manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine on January 24. The manga is the adaptation of the eighth Bungo Stray Dogs light novel of the same title.

Hoshikawa's Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chuuya, Age Fifteen manga ended with its fourth and final compiled book volume, which shipped on October 4. Hoshikawa launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in September 2022. The manga is based on the seventh light novel volume of the same title that shipped in August 2019, and explores the past of the characters Osamu Dazai and Chuuya Nakahara. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.

Hoshikawa launched the Bungo Stray Dogs: Beast spinoff manga based on Asagiri's light novel of the same name in Monthly Shōnen Ace in December 2019. The manga ended in January 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth and final volume in February 2022.

Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa launched the Bungo Stray Dogs manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in December 2012, and the series is ongoing. Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.

The manga's first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub . The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the season. The anime's fourth season premiered in Japan in January 2023. The season's final episode aired that March. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The anime's fifth season premiered in July 2023, and ended in September 2023.

An anime film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.



Source: Young Ace March issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.