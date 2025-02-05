News
Japan's 1st Manga Reader Service for Switch to Launch on March 13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tatsuki Waki, an editor for Shogakukan's Monthly Coro Coro Comic magazine, announced on their X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday that a manga reader service will launch for the Nintendo Switch console in Japan on March 13. Waki claims that it will be the first such manga reader available on Switch in Japan, but did not reveal further details.
国内史上初、ニンテンドースイッチで漫画が読める！！！— 小学館コロコロコミック わき (@tatsukiwaki19) February 5, 2025
3月13日ローンチです。#巻戻士 #コロコロ pic.twitter.com/Fwxa4HRux0
The post features an image of the magazine's Unmei no Makimodo Shi - All Great Achievements Require Time manga by Fūta Kimura.
Shogakukan recently launched the "NOVELOUS" iOS and Android app for light novel series and manga in the United States and Canada on January 23. The Nikkei newspaper reported last July that NOVELOUS uses AI-assisted translation for English releases.
Sources: Tatsuki Waki's X/Twitter account via Siliconera, Oricon