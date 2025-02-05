Japan's 1st Manga Reader Service for Switch to Launch on March 13

Service teased with Monthly Coro Coro Comic manga

Tatsuki Waki , an editor for Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comic magazine, announced on their X (formerly Twitter ) account on Wednesday that a manga reader service will launch for the Nintendo Switch console in Japan on March 13. Waki claims that it will be the first such manga reader available on Switch in Japan, but did not reveal further details.

The post features an image of the magazine's Unmei no Makimodo Shi - All Great Achievements Require Time manga by Fūta Kimura .

Shogakukan recently launched the "NOVELOUS" iOS and Android app for light novel series and manga in the United States and Canada on January 23. The Nikkei newspaper reported last July that NOVELOUS uses AI-assisted translation for English releases.