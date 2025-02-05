×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 2-8

posted on by Alex Mateo
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Chained Soldier anime; Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Now That We Draw manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Certain Magical Index III BDPlease Crunchyroll US$49.98 February 4
Chained Soldier Season 1 BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 February 4
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Hidden inventory/Premature Death BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$39.98 February 4
One Piece Season 14 Voyage 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$44.98 February 4
Psycho-Pass Season 1+2 Season 14 Voyage 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$39.96 February 4
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 February 4

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
ATOM: The Beginning Graphic Novel (GN) 10Please Titan US$12.99 February 4
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 1Cite Viz Media US$11.99 February 4
Candy and Cigarettes GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 February 4
Colette Decides to Die GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 4
A Condition Called Love GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$16.99 February 4
Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 4
Dandadan GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 4
Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 4
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 4
Eden of Witches GN 2Please Kana US$12.99 February 4
The Elusive Samurai GN 14Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 4
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 4
Hatsukoi Note GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 4
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 4
I Married My Female Friend GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 4
In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 4
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 4
Kagurabachi GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 4
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island GN 3 (hardcover)Please Vertical US$19.95 February 4
My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 4
Now That We Draw GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 4
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 4
Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 4
Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 1Please Seven Seas US$24.99 February 4
Pink & Habanero GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 4
Prince Freya GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 4
Queen's Quality GN 21Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 4
Rainbow Days GN 14Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 4
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 11Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 4
SINoALICE GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 February 4
Snow & Ink GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 4
Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 4
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 4
Throw Away the Suit Together GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 4
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 10Please One Peace Books US$10.95 February 4
Vinland Saga Deluxe GN 6 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$54.99 February 4
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 12Please Vertical US$12.95 February 4
WIND BREAKER GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 4
World Trigger GN 27Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 4
Yona of the Dawn GN 43Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 4
You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 4

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
ATOM: The Beginning GN 10Please Titan US$8.99 February 4
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 1Cite Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Candy and Cigarettes GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
Colette Decides to Die GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$11.99 February 4
Chihayafuru GN 48Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 4
Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
Dandadan GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
Doll-Kara GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 5
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
Eden of Witches GN 2Please Kana US$11.99 February 4
The Elusive Samurai GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 4
Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 11Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 5
Hatsukoi Note GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
I Married My Female Friend GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Kagurabachi GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
My Wife is a Little Intimidating GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 4
Now That We Draw GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Disgraced No Longer, I'm Finding Happiness with the Prince! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 5
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 5
Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
Pink & Habanero GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 4
Prince Freya GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Queen's Quality GN 21Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Rainbow Days GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 4
Shangri-La Frontier GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 4
SINoALICE GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 February 4
Snow & Ink GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 4
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
Those Snow White Notes GN 25Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 4
Throw Away the Suit Together GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 4
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 10Please One Peace Books US$10.95 February 4
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 12Please Vertical US$10.99 February 4
World Trigger GN 27Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
Yona of the Dawn GN 43Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 4
You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 4

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Mimosa Confessions Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 4
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 9Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 February 4
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 February 4
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 4

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dimension Wave Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 6
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 4Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 February 6
Finding Avalon: The Quest of a Chaosbringer Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 5
The Hero and the Sage, Reincarnated and Engaged Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 5
The Hero-Killing Bride Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 4
Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 7
The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 4
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 5
Seventh Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 5
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 3
Witch and Mercenary Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 6


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 26-February 1
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives