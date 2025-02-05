News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 2-8
posted on by Alex Mateo
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Chained Soldier anime; Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Now That We Draw manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Certain Magical Index III BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$49.98
|February 4
|Chained Soldier Season 1 BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|February 4
|Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Hidden inventory/Premature Death BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$39.98
|February 4
|One Piece Season 14 Voyage 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$44.98
|February 4
|Psycho-Pass Season 1+2 Season 14 Voyage 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$39.96
|February 4
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|February 4
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|ATOM: The Beginning Graphic Novel (GN) 10Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|February 4
|Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 1Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
|Candy and Cigarettes GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 4
|Colette Decides to Die GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 4
|A Condition Called Love GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$16.99
|February 4
|Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 4
|Dandadan GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
|Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 4
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 4
|Eden of Witches GN 2Please
|Kana
|US$12.99
|February 4
|The Elusive Samurai GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 4
|Hatsukoi Note GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 4
|Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 4
|I Married My Female Friend GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 4
|In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
|Kagurabachi GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
|MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Vertical
|US$19.95
|February 4
|My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 4
|Now That We Draw GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 4
|Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 4
|Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 4
|Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|February 4
|Pink & Habanero GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 4
|Prince Freya GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
|Queen's Quality GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
|Rainbow Days GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 4
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 4
|SINoALICE GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|February 4
|Snow & Ink GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 4
|Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 4
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 4
|Throw Away the Suit Together GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 4
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 10Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|February 4
|Vinland Saga Deluxe GN 6 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$54.99
|February 4
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 12Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 4
|WIND BREAKER GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 4
|World Trigger GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
|Yona of the Dawn GN 43Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
|You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 4
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|ATOM: The Beginning GN 10Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|February 4
|Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 1Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Candy and Cigarettes GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Colette Decides to Die GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$11.99
|February 4
|Chihayafuru GN 48Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 4
|Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Dandadan GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Doll-Kara GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 5
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Eden of Witches GN 2Please
|Kana
|US$11.99
|February 4
|The Elusive Samurai GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 4
|Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 5
|Hatsukoi Note GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|I Married My Female Friend GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Kagurabachi GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|My Wife is a Little Intimidating GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 4
|Now That We Draw GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Disgraced No Longer, I'm Finding Happiness with the Prince! GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 5
|Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 5
|Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Pink & Habanero GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Prince Freya GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Queen's Quality GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Rainbow Days GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 4
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 4
|SINoALICE GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Snow & Ink GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 4
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Those Snow White Notes GN 25Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 4
|Throw Away the Suit Together GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 4
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 10Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|February 4
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 12Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|February 4
|World Trigger GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|Yona of the Dawn GN 43Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
|You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 4
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Mimosa Confessions Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 4
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 9Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 4
|Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 4
|The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 4
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dimension Wave Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 6
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 6
|Finding Avalon: The Quest of a Chaosbringer Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 5
|The Hero and the Sage, Reincarnated and Engaged Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 5
|The Hero-Killing Bride Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 4
|Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 7
|The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 4
|The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 5
|Seventh Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 5
|VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 3
|Witch and Mercenary Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 6
