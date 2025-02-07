Dragon Ball Daima Anime Ends on February 28, Streams Climax Trailer

Anime premiered on October 11

The official website for the Dragon Ball franchise announced on Saturday that the Dragon Ball Daima anime will end on February 28. The 17th episode aired on Friday. Thus, if one new episode aired weekly until February 28, the anime would end in its 20th episode. Toei Animation began streaming a "Climax" trailer on Friday:

Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Dragon Ball Daima

Crunchyroll

Theanime premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block onon Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT).began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan.is also streaming the anime, which debuted first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18.also started streaming the anime's Englishstarting on January 10, which features the return of young Goku's original voice actress

Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super , Digimon franchise ) and Aya Komaki ( One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali ) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru ( Dragon Ball Z , Digimon franchise ) is adapting the late Akira Toriyama 's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara ( Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura , Cells at Work! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs. Akio Iyoku , founder of Capsule Corporation Tokyo, is credited as an executive producer.

Zedd feat. C&K . (CLIEVY and KEEN ) perform the opening theme song "Jaka Jaan." ZEDD feat. Ai perform the ending theme song "Nakama" (Companions), which Zedd composed specifically for the anime. Singer-songwriter Ai wrote the ending theme song's lyrics.

In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, Piccolo, and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Goku and friends travel to the Demon Realm to restore their bodies and rescue Earth's Guardian Dende, who has been transformed into a baby. There, they meet new allies and enemies. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.