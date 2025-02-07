×
News
Viz Media to Release Star Wars: Path of the Lightsaber Comic by Team Phoenix Artist, More in Fall 2025

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple webtoon, box set for Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Book of Heartslabyul manga also announced

Viz Media announced on Friday several new works it will release in fall 2025, in addition to its announcement of long-requested release of Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga.

Viz Media will release the first volume of Spanish artist Kenny Ruiz's Star Wars: Path of the Lightsaber comic in fall 2025. The publisher describes the comic:

A new Star Wars original story set in the sequel era begins! Aboard The Random Luck, young tinkerer Nioka stumbles upon a lightsaber, kickstarting her path to discover the secrets of the Jedi and the power of the Force.

Ruiz previously drew the Team Phoenix crossover manga in collaboration with Tezuka Productions based on various characters of Osamu Tezuka's manga.

Viz Media will also release Castle in the Sky: The Official Cookbook in fall 2025. The company describes the book:

Embark on a culinary adventure with hearty recipes inspired by Sheeta and Pazu's journey in the classic Studio Ghibli film from Hayao Miyazaki.

Viz Media will release Tabii, ARC, SHYATAN, and Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple Korean webtoon in fall 2025. The webtoon was produced by REDICE Studio, the same studio behind Solo Leveling and other popular webtoons. The webtoon is already available digitally on Naver WEBTOON.

Viz Media describes the story, which is a sequel to Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag:

Discover a new adventure of the legendary pirate Assassin, Edward Kenway, as he sets sail across the mysterious waters of South Asia in search of hidden secrets and untold treasures!

Lastly, Viz Media announced it will release a complete box set for the Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Book of Heartslabyul manga. Sumire Kowono draws the art for the manga, Wakana Hazuki draws the storyboards, and Yana Toboso is credited with the original concept. The box set will include a bonus mini poster, and will release in fall 2025.

Viz Media previously released the manga in four volumes from 2023 to 2024.

Source: Viz Media's X/Twitter account

