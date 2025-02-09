Blue Encount Band to Perform at Anime Boston in May

The staff of the Anime Boston convention announced on Saturday that Blue Encount will attend the event as musical guests. The four-member band will perform on May 23 at the event. This year's Anime Boston will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23-25.

Blue Encount are from Kumamoto, and they made their major debut in 2014. The band released their fifth album Alliance of Quintetto on February 5.

The group announced their " BLUE ENCOUNT tour 2025 'Meet the Quintetto'" domestic tour on Saturday. The tour will visit 25 locations in Japan from May through December.

Blue Encount have performed theme songs for My Hero Academia season 4, Baban Baban Ban Vampire , Banana Fish , Gintama (TV 4/2015) , Gintama Season 4 (TV 6/2017) , Ahiru no Sora , MIX Season 2 , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , and Rising Impact . The group also performed a theme song for the Wingman live-action TV series.