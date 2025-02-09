Kei Hozumi, Mito Launch New Romance Manga

Seishun wa Sankakukei no Loop debuts March 7

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine announced on Friday Kei Hozumi and Mito will launch a new series Seishun wa Sankakukei no Loop (Youth is a TrianglularLoop) in the April issue on March 7.

Image via Mito's X/Twitter © Mito, Kei Hozumi, Kadokawa

The series will follow a love triangle between three childhood friends.

Hozumi launched The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night manga in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine in September 2021. Kadokawa shipped the sixth compiled book volume on December 9. Seven Seas publishes Hozumi's The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night manga, shipping the first volume on January 28. Seven Seas will ship the second compiled book volume on May 27.

Mito concluded the Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing manga with the fifth compiled book volume in May 2023. Seven Seas publishes Mito 's Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing yuri manga in English. Seven Seas shipped the fourth compiled book volume on November 12, and will ship the fifth and final compiled book volume on February 11.



Source: Dragon Age March issue





