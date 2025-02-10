AnimEigo, Justin Sevakis Produce Documentary Interviews on Western Anime Industry Figures

interviews to debut on'schannel "in the next few weeks"

AnimEigo announced on Monday that it is releasing The Anime Business , a documentary series of interviews with major figures in the Western anime industry. The trailer below features US Renditions ' Robert Napton , Central Park Media 's John O'Donnell , and the ourstarblazers.com website's Tim Eldred .

AnimEigo will begin releasing the series on its YouTube channel "in the next few weeks," with new videos coming monthly.

Justin Sevakis , the CEO of MediaOCD and AnimEigo (and founder of Anime News Network), has been working on the documentary for the past few years.

Sources: Email correspondence, AnimeEigo's livestream and Bluesky account