My Troublesome Fiancee Manga Gets Live-Action Series

TV Asahi announced on Tuesday that a live-action series adaptation of Monaka Toyama and Midori Shiino 's My Troublesome Fiancee ( Kimi wa Mendōna Konyakusha ) manga will premiere in March.

Fantastics dance and vocal group member Natsuki Hori plays Hajime Tachibana, and Momoko Tanabe ( A Flying Princess and a Secret Island , live-action Turn to Me Mukai-kun ) plays Shino Kajiya.

Erika Seki ( Happily Ever After , 2008 Sakura no Sono film) is writing the scripts, and Hisaki Kato ( Dragons of Wonderhatch , Hero Mask ) is composing the music. TV Asahi 's Hajime Takezono and TV Asahi Productions ' Takashi Watanabe are directing.

The series' "Diamond Edition" will be six episodes long and begin streaming on TV Asahi 's TELASA service on March 3. The "Platinum Edition," a special compilation of the Diamond Edition that adds behind-the-scenes footage and video messages from the cast, will then air on TV Asahi itself from March 28.

MangaPlaza publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

I thought I was the protagonist. I'm the CEO's daughter. I'm the one engaged to him... Plus, I'm still a v-... Ah, sorry for rambling. Let me explain...She's cheerful, honest, and friendly. He's successful at his job, considerate, and handsome to boot. (Extremely handsome. Hehe.) Anyway, sometimes, the more challenging a relationship is, the easier it is burst up in flames... I'm his fiancee, but I'm more like the rival love interest who's just in the way. Someone to create conflict and suspense. In other words, the antagonist they must defeat to get their happy ending.That's right. She's the heroine of this story. Not me.

Toyama and Shiino launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Love Jossie magazine in 2017. Hakusensha shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume on September 20.

Seven Seas publishes Toyama and Fumi Takamura 's SEX DRIVE manga in English. They launched the series in Libre's Chocolove platform in 2021.