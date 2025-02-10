Osaka World Expo 2025 Mascot Myaku Myaku Gets Series of Anime Shorts

NHK announced on Monday that Myaku Myaku, the mascot of the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, will get an anime that will air on the channel starting on March 3 at 11:45 p.m. JST. The anime will be titled Ha-i! Myaku Myaku Desu (It's Me! Myaku Myaku). Each episode will be two minutes long.

The anime will have a total of eight episodes, with two episodes airing daily from March 3 through March 6.

The description for the show states that Myaku Myaku is a mysterious creature that was born 3.5 billion years ago. Myaku Myaku goes to a certain town because they want someone to talk to about life and the future. There, they meet a lazy middle-aged man, and in a strange turn of events, Myaku Myaku and the man start living together. The man starts to take an interest in issues he had not been interested in before, such as the environment, co-existence with other living things, and food waste.

Nami Mizuno will voice Myaku Myaku, Katsuhisa Hōki will voice "Occhan" (the man), and Kikunosuke Toya will voice Naoya.

Masanori Numaguchi ( Captain Bal ) is directing the anime at Fanworks , and Toru Hosokawa ( Wasimo , Polar Bear's Café ) is writing the scripts. The 2025 World Expo Organization is credited with production and writing.

The World Expo 2025 in Osaka will take place from April 13 through October 13.