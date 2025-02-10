That Inferior Knight, Level 999 Manga Ends

Manga adaptation debuted in July 2019

Image via www.amazon.co.jp © Chihiro Yamazaki, Arata Shiraishi, Kazutomo Miya

Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday that the final chapter of Chihiro Yamazaki 's manga adaptation of Arata Shiraishi 's That Inferior Knight, Level 999 light novel series would run on Monday.

Manga UP! Global publishes the series in English and describes the story:

For some reason, the strongest 16-year-old boy in the world was made to think he was weak his entire life, but he goes on an epic journey and uncovers secrets about his past. His father is a sage and his mother is a martial artist... Yuan is a boy whose parents are the strongest humans in this world and they raised him making him believe he's "weak". However, he can pulverize giant rocks with a flick of his finger and he hunts and eats dragons, believing they're just "lizards". His daily life isn't normal at all!! If you're raised by the strongest, it's only natural that you're going to be the strongest too. This is the story of a peerless boy who knows nothing of the world but he's about to shake it!!

Yamazaki launched the manga adaptation in July 2019 on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform. Square Enix shipped the 10th compiled book volume on August 6. SB Publishing shipped the second novel in July 2019. Kazutomo Miya is credited with the novel series' illustrations and the manga's original character designs.

