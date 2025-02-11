Hajime Bako Ends Killer Vamp Manga in Chapter 223

Series entered final arc in March 2024

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE platform announced on Tuesday that Hajime Bako will end his Killer Vamp ( Chi to Hai no Joō ) manga in chapter 223, with the 24th compiled book volume shipping in July and the 25th and final volume shipping in August.

Image via manga-one.com © Hajime Bako, Shogakukan

The series entered its final arc in March.

The manga went on hiatus last January to prepare for its final arc, and resumed serialization on February 20.

Bako launched the manga on Shogakukan 's web manga site Ura Sunday and in the Manga ONE app in December 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2017, and the 23rd volume on December 12.

Comikey publishes the manga digitally and describes the story:

“Don't worry... You're not dying just yet.” Since the eruption of Mount Fuji, the nights in Japan and this city have changed completely. Those covered in volcanic ash from Mount Fuji have become battle vampires, wielding tremendous power as they've started to kill each other and wash themselves in the blood of their fallen foes.

Bako prevented the manga's cancellation in 2017 when he asked fans to purchase the manga's first volume. His editor told him then that if the first volume does not sell at least 1,000 more copies by a month before the third volume's release, the series will be cancelled with the fourth volume. After almost a week after Bako's plea, the manga's first volume has sold about 1,000 copies, thus saving the series from cancellation.

The manga ranked #7 in the Web Manga category of the fourth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2018.

Source: Manga One