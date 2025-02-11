News
Live-Action Street Fighter Actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo Dies
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tuiasosopo played E. Honda in 1994 live-action Street Fighter movie
Actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo died on Monday in the early morning. His son Manoah Peter Tuiasosopo revealed the news on Facebook, and he told TMZ that his father had died of heart complications in Phoenix, AZ. He was 61.
Tuiasopopo was born in Los Angeles, CA. He briefly played football for the Los Angeles Rams. He has had roles in the Necessary Roughness and Fun Size films. He was also in television series such as Kickin' It, The Young and the Restless, New Girl, Black-ish, Magnum P.I., and NCIS.
Tuiasopopo played E. Honda in the 1994 live-action Street Fighter movie. He was the Fuji Announcer in the 2008 live-action Speed Racer movie.
