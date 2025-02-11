Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Anime Film's English-Subtitled Trailer Reveals Early IMAX Screenings on February 26

Film screens on IMAX for 1-night only ahead of February 28 opening

GKIDS began streaming on Tuesday an English-subtitled trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- , a re-edited version of some episodes of the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime, and it reveals that the film will screen early on IMAX screens for one-night only on February 26. Tickets are now on sale.

Image via Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's website © Sotsu, Sunrise

GKIDS

GKIDS

acquired theatrical distribution rights, and it will screen the film in theaters in North America on February 28. This marks the first collaboration betweenand

The film opened in Japan on January 17, and it debuted at #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. It sold 352,500 tickets and earned 598,832,300 yen (about US$3.83 million) in its first three days.

The story of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- centers on Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

Kazuya Tsurumaki ( FLCL , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is directing the anime, and Yōji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sailor Moon Super S , Revolutionary Girl Utena , Ouran High School Host Club ) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla ). Illustrator Take ( Katanagatari , Zaregoto , Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita ( Evangelion , Shin Kamen Rider , Yukikaze ) is the mechanical designer.

