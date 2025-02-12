A Man and His Cat Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Creator's Health

Manga returns on May 12

© Umi Sakurai/Square Enix

Ojisama to Neko

The March issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's) manga will go on hiatus for two issues, and will return in the magazine's June issue on May 12. The announcement noted that Sakurai will focus on improving their health during the hiatus.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and is releasing it in English. The company describes the manga:

In the pet shop he calls home, a chubby, homely cat whiles away the hours listening to coos of delight from potential pet parents...but he knows it's not him they're fussing over. Even as his price drops with each passing day, no one spares the kitty a glance. Having all but given up on life, the feline dejectedly awaits his first birthday, when he'll officially be past his sell-by date. So when an older gentleman comes into the shop and wants to take him home, the kitten himself is most shocked of all! Will the man and the cat find what they're looking for...in each other?

Sakurai launched the manga in 2017 and Square Enix published the manga's 14th compiled book volume in December 2024. The 15th volume will ship on June 12. Square Enix Manga & Books published the 12th volume in English in October 2024. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in January 2021.

The manga inspired the Oji-san to Neko: Super Miracle Puzzle game, which launched for smartphones in January 2022. The game ended service in January 2023.

