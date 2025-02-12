Kagaku×Bōken Survival! TV Anime Gets 2nd Season in October

1st season premiered in October 2024

The official website for Kagaku×Bōken Survival! , the television anime of the Kagaku Manga Survival (Science Manga Survival) study manga series, announced on Wednesday that the series will get a second season in October on the NHK Educational channel.

Image via Kagaku×Bōken Survival! anime's website ©Gomdori co., Kim Jeung-Wook, Han Hyun-Dong／Mirae N／Ludens Media／朝日新聞出版／NHK・NEP・東映アニメーション

The second season's seven themes are:

Water shortage survival

Mega-earthquake survival

Tidal flats survival

Mountain survial

Night safari survival

Moon survival

Rising sea-levels survival

Image via NHK Anime's X/Twitter account © Gomdori co., Kim Jeung-Wook, Han Hyun-Dong／Mirae N／Ludens Media／朝日新聞出版／NHK・NEP・東映アニメーション

NHK Educational

The anime's first season premiered on October 5 on thechannel.

The anime's main cast are:

Masahiro Hosoda ( Heroes ~Legend of Battle Disks~ , Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods ) directs the first season at Gallop . Isao Murayama ( Toriko , Mahō Tsukai Precure! , Star Twinkle Precure ) is in charge of the series scripts. Gil Bo Noh ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V episode animation director) designs the characters. Kei Yoshikawa composes the music. NHK , Toei Animation , and NHK Enterprise are presenting the project. Win Morisaki performs the first season's opening theme song "Nebaneba" (Sticky).

The all-color manga and study book series launched in 2008. Asahi Shimbun has published 89 volumes for the series as of December 6. The series originated in South Korea by Gomdori Co. and illustrator Hyun-Dong Han. The series follows children in various adventurous situations while weaving information about science into the story.

The books have over 14 million copies in circulation in Japan, and over 35 million worldwide.

No Starch Press has released some of the series in English under the title Survive! Inside the Human Body .

Toei Animation produced a 100-second animated video for the manga in March 2019. At the time, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web website listed that the video was a pilot movie.

Toei produced an anime film adaptation of the manga titled Survive! Inside the Human Body ( Jintai no Survival ), which screened alongside the Ganbareiwa!! Robocon film in Japan starting in July 2020. A second film titled Shinkai no Survival! (Survive! In the Deep Sea) opened in Japan in August 2021.