Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater Game Reveals August 28 Release

Sony announced during the "State of Play" livestream on Wednesday that the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater , titled Metal Gear Solid △: Snake Eater (△ is read as "Delta"), will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on August 28. Pre-orders are open now.

The trailer also teased a possible appearance of characters from the Ape Escape franchise.

The original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater game directed by Hideo Kojima debuted for PlayStation 2 in November 2004. There have since been remasters and versions of the game for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PlayStation Vita. The game received a Nintendo 3DS version in March 2011.

Most of the games in the Metal Gear Solid franchise follow Solid Snake, a special forces operative who slowly becomes involved in a global conspiracy. The first game in the series, released in 1998 on the PlayStation , sees him neutralizing a terrorist threat from a renegade special forces unit called Foxhound, who have taken hostages and seized control of a nuclear launch facility in Alaska.

Konami had announced in November 2021 that it was temporarily removing several games in the Metal Gear Solid franchise from digital stores including Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater , Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D , and Metal Gear Solid HD Collection .

Kojima's last Metal Gear title with Konami , Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain , launched for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC in September 2015. Konami sold more than six million copies of the game.

Metal Gear Survive is the first new Metal Gear console game to be announced since Kojima's departure from Konami . The game launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2017.