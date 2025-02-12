My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime Streams Videos for 3 Main Characters

Anime premieres on April 7

The official website for the television anime of Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court 's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ( Vigilante: Boku no Hero Academia Illegals ) manga started streaming the character promotional videos for three of the series' main characters on Wednesday.

Kōichi Haimawari/The Crawler

Kazuho Haneyama/Pop Step

Iwao Oguro /Knuckleduster

The anime will premiere on April 7 on theand BSchannels at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT), then onat 25:59 JST (effectively, April 8 at 1:59 a.m. JST).

The anime stars:

Shūichirō Umeda as Kōichi Haimawari/The Crawler

as Kōichi Haimawari/The Crawler Ikumi Hasegawa as Kazuho Haneyama/Pop Step

as Kazuho Haneyama/Pop Step Yasuhiro Mamiya as Iwao Oguro /Knuckleduster

The returning cast from the original My Hero Academia series are:

Kenichi Suzuki ( Cells at Work! , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is directing the anime. BONES ' newly established company BONES FILM is animating the series. Yōsuke Kuroda is returning from the main My Hero Academia anime to write and oversee the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida ( Yowamushi Pedal , Cells at Work! ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is returning from the main anime to compose the music alongside Shōgo Yamashiro and Yūki Furuhashi .

Additionally, Yukihiro Watanabe is the art director, Haruko Nobori is the color designer, Yingying Zhang is the director of photography, Mizuki Sasaki is the 3DCG director, Kiyoshi Hirose is the editor, and Masafumi Mima is the sound director.

The manga is a spinoff of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga. The spinoff takes place before the start of the main manga. Viz Media describes the story of the first volume:

Koichi Haimawari couldn't make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they're doing, but they've got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…

Furuhashi and Court launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in August 2016. The manga then relaunched on Shonen Jump+ in December 2016. Viz Media began releasing the manga digitally in English in August 2017. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.

The manga ended in May 2022, and has 15 volumes.