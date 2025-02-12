Your Forma Anime's Promotional Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song

Anime distributor REMOW revealed the main visual, more cast members, and first main promotional video for the television anime of Mareho Kikuishi and Tsubata Nozaki 's Your Forma science-fiction crime suspense light novel series on Wednesday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "GRIDOUT" by singer yama.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©2025 Mareho Kikuishi/KADOKAWA/Project YOUR FORMA

The newly announced cast members are:

Nao Tōyama as Bigga

Aya Endō as Totoki

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Fokine

Ayaka Nanase as Darya

Chiwa Saitō as Lexie

Yuu Hayashi as Benno

Previously announced cast includesas Echika Hieda, andas Harold W. Lucraft.

The anime will premiere on TV Asahi 's new programming block for anime titled " IM Animation W" that will air on Wednesdays at 11:45 p.m. JST starting in April.

The anime's staff noted that the anime's story will begin with the story of the novels' second volume, which focuses more on Harold and the RF Amicus androids' origins and backstory, as Harold and his "brother" units are suspected of a crime.

REMOW describes the anime:

In 1992, a pandemic of viral encephalitis shook the world. The medical technology that saved humanity evolved into “ Your Forma ”—an invasive information device implanted into the brain. In this world where every sight, sound, and even emotion is recorded, investigating major crimes means diving into the collective data, a job reserved for special detectives called “Electronic Investigator.” Echika Hieda, a prodigious “Electronic Investigator” assigned at an astonishingly young age, stands isolated by her exceptional talent. Her newly assigned partner is Harold, a blonde, blue-eyed humanoid “Amicus.” Together, this unrivaled duo will expose every hidden secret.

Takaharu Ozaki ( Girls' Last Tour , Goblin Slayer , BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- ) is directing the anime, which is produced by Geno Studio and Twin Engine . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Girls' Last Tour , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Shangri-La Frontier ) is in charge of series composition. Chikashi Kadekaru ( Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , Mieruko-chan , My Clueless First Friend ) is designing the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Trigun Stampede ) is composing the music.

Kikuishi and Nozaki launched the light novel series with the first volume in March 2021, and published the sixth novel volume in August 2023. Yen Press released the sixth volume in August 2024.

Yoshinori Kisaragi launched the novels' manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in June 2021, and ended it in September 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in December 2023. Yen Press will publish the manga's third volume on July 22.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.