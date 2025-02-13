GKIDS Screens COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing Anime Film in N. America on April 11

English-subbed trailer streamed

GKIDS announced on Thursday that it has acquired the North American theatrical rights to COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing ( Gekijо̄ban Project Sekai: Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku , or The Broken World and a Miku Who Can't Sing), the anime film based on the Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku smartphone game, and it will screen the film in theaters on April 11. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 劇場版プロジェクトセカイ 壊れたセカイと歌えないミク」製作委員会

GKIDS and CyberAgent negotiated the deal, marking their first collaboration.

The film debuted on January 17 in Japan at #2. It sold 232,500 tickets and earned 306,817,000 yen (about US$1.96 million) in its first three days. The film has earned a cumulative total of 870,389,000 yen (about US$5.64 million) as of Sunday.

Colorful Palette , a subsidiary of Craft Egg , and Sega collaborated on the film, which is getting a global release.

The original story follows Ichika Hoshino, who hears a Miku song that she has never heard before at a CD shop and sees a Hatsune Miku whom she had never seen before. Ichika calls out to Miku, who surprised by the voice, disappears shortly after making eye contact. Miku later appears on Ichika's smartphone to tell her that she would like to reach others with her songs, but no matter how much she sings, her songs cannot reach them. After seeing Ichika reach others' hearts with her live street performance, Miku asks for her help.

Saki Fujita reprises her role as Hatsune Miku from other works in the franchise . Ruriko Noguchi stars as Ichika Hoshino. The cast also includes returning members from the franchise .

Hiroyuki Hata ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) directed the anime at P.A. Works . Yoko Yonaiyama ( Ya Boy Kongming! ) wrote the screenplay. Yuki Akiyama ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) designed the characters and was a chief animation director, along with Masatoshi Tsuji (chief animation director for Summer Time Rendering ), who was also a sub-character designer. Satoshi Hōno ( Aggretsuko ) composed the music.

The Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku smartphone game launched in Japan in September 2020. The game is a collaboration between Sega , Crypton Future Media , and Colorful Palette , a subsidiary of Craft Egg . Sega and Colorful Palette released the game globally as Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! on iOS and Android devices in December 2021.

The game inspired a mini anime adaptation titled Petit Seka ( Puchi Seka ). The anime had 10 episodes, and streamed for free on YouTube .

Source: Press release