Live-Action French Cat's Eyes Series Gets 2nd Season

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Thursday that Cat's Eyes , the live-action French series of Tsukasa Hōjō 's Cat's Eye manga, is getting a second season on French channel TF1 .

The show debuted on TF1 and TF1 + on November 11, and then debuted on December 18 on Amazon Prime Video . Amazon is producing the series alongside Big Band Story. Amazon Prime Video also streams the series outside of France.

The first season had eight 52-minute episodes. The series takes place in modern day 2023. Filming started in fall 2023.

The Le Parisien newspaper reported in March 2023 that the French channel TF1 was producing the series. Alexandre Laurent is directing the series and production company Big Band Story is supervising. Michel Catz, Justine Kim-Gautier, Antonin Martin-Hilbert, Anne-Charlotte Kassab, Coline Dussaud, Audrey Gagneux, and Sophie Maurer are writing. European distributor Newen Connect of TF1 Group-owned Newen Studios is distributing the series internationally.

The series stars Constance Labbé, Camille Lou, and Claire Romain.

TF1 describes the story in English:

The series traces the story of “Cat's Eyes” back to its roots, and follows the adventures of the three Chamade sisters as they improvise a series of daring heists around the French capital's most iconic (and security-conscious) monuments. It's 2023, and Alexia, Tam and Sylia are reunited in the City of Light after many years apart. At the same time, a work of art that belonged to their father – who had died ten years earlier in a mysterious fire at his art gallery – reappears in a prestigious exhibition at the Eiffel Tower. The sisters decide to risk everything to steal the painting, in the hope that they will finally solve the mystery of what happened to their father. The trio soon find themselves in the crosshairs of Quentin Chapuis, commissioner of the French police's Organised Crime Unit (BRB), who is tasked with arresting these new, elusive art thieves. But what he doesn't know is that one of them is none other than Tam, the great love of his life… From their chaotic emotional reunion, to combining their apparently normal existence with a dangerous, clandestine double life, the three sisters face challenge after challenge. Firmly of our time but with frequent nods to the 80s, the series will be an explosive mix of action, romance and comedy. This adaptation of the cult manga series “Cat's Eyes” reaffirms our ambitious programming strategy, built around event broadcasting franchises.

Hōjō's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985.

Coamix is releasing the manga in English.

The franchise recently inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted in January 2023 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye .

Disney is producing a new anime adaptation of Cat's Eye that will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2025. Disney did not reveal the precise format of the anime, such as whether it will be a series or a movie.

Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon (Nicky Larson and the Cupid's Purfume), a French live-action film of Hojo's City Hunter manga, opened in France in February 2019.



Source: Deadline (Max Goldbart)