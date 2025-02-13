Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live Stage Show Adds Performances in Los Angeles, Seattle

Tour makes new stops at Los Angeles on March 22, Seattle on March 26

Image via Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Super Live show's website © Naoko Takeuchi, PNP, "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon" the Super Live Production Committee

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live

Sailor Moon

Producers(appare) and Kumiko Yoshii (Gorgeous Entertainment) announced on Thursday that, a performance show based on'smanga, will add three performances to its North American tour . The first two additional shows will be at The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles on March 22 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. General public ticket sales will begin on February 28 with presales beginning on Tuesday, February 25. The other new show will run at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA on March 26 at 7:30 p.m, which is a second performance for the city. Ticket sales for the new showtime open for the general public on February 13.

Tour dates include:

March 12: Pittsburgh, PA — Byham Theater

March 15: Austin, TX — Bass Concert Hall

March 18: San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theater

March 19: Sugarland, TX — Smart Financial Center

March 22: Los Angeles, CA — The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre

March 25-26: Seattle, WA — Paramount Theater

March 27: Spokane, WA — First Interstate Center

March 29: Portland, OR — Keller Auditorium

April 1: Dallas, TX — Winspear Opera House

April 3: Midland, TX — Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

April 6: Minneapolis, MN — Orpheum Theater

April 8: St. Louis, MO — The Fabulous Fox

April 11: Dayton, OH — Schuster Center

April 13: Louisville, KY — The Kentucky Center

April 15: Chicago, IL — Chicago Theater

April 16: Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater

April 18: Newark, NJ — NJPAC

April 22: Philadelphia, PA — Miller Theater

April 25-26: New York — Palladium Times Square

Kaori Miura ( The Prince of Tennis , Tokyo Revengers musicals) is the director and writer. Satomi Toma is the choreographer. Go Sakabe and KYOHEI are the composers.

The play will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.

There are also 23 performances in London between February 3-March 19.

The show debuted with a preview run at AiiA 2.5 Theater Tokyo from August-September 2018, before having performances at the Palais des congrès de Paris that November as part of the Japonismes 2018 event in Paris, France. The show then opened in Washington D.C. and New York in March 2019. It later opened in Taiwan in April 2023.

The Sailor Moon manga has been adapted for stage before, including a series of musicals that began with Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -La Reconquista- in 2013 to celebrate the manga's 20th anniversary. The fourth of the stage musicals, Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -Le Mouvement Final-, ran in Japan from September to October 2017. The musical's final performance in Osaka, screened in theaters in the United States in March 2018, and also screened in theaters in Canada that April.

The franchise got a stage musical starring members of the Nogizaka46 idol group. The musical ran at The Tennōzu Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo in June 2018, and again at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in Tokyo in September 2018. Live Viewing Japan streamed the musical in December 2021.

Source: Email correspondence