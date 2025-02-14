Dark Horse to Release Takaya Imamura's Omega 6 Manga in October

Image courtesy of Dark Horse

Omega 6

announced on Thursday that it will release'sone-volume manga in October.is translating the manga.

Dark Horse describes the manga:

After awakening from a rejuvenating months-long stasis, androids Thunder and Kyla are ready to spring back into bounty-hunting action! With the aid of some peculiar magic fruits, the pair enter a nearly invincible berserker state. However, there's a catch—once the effect wears off, they will age rapidly and become feeble until they can return to their recovery pods. Their current target, an assassin named Petrogaze, carries an appealing $300 million credit bounty on his head. The job seems easy: the duo plans to power up, bag the bad guy, and be home before dinner. But Petrogaze is much tougher than anticipated! Forced to consume their fruits early, the bounty hunters are suddenly on a life-or-death timer. Dinner's gonna have to wait!

The manga will have 216 pages and will be read left to right. The manga first launched in France in October 2022.

Omega 6 The Triangle Stars game director Junji Seki stated the game will have a completely different story. Seki's studio Happymeal is developing the game alongside Pleocene. Clear River Games is publishing the game. The game is set in the same world and will include more than 100 unique aliens created by Imamura.

Omega 6 The Triangle Stars will release for Nintendo Switch and Steam on February 28.



Imamura (artist and designer for multiple games in Nintendo 's Star Fox, The Legend of Zelda, and F-Zero series) joined Nintendo in 1989, and left the company in 2021 after 32 years. He now works as a lecturer at the International Professional University of Technology in Osaka and as a freelance illustrator.

Source: Press release