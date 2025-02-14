Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered Game Releases in English on May 22

Release for Switch, Steam to mark 1st English release of game

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday it will release the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered game in English for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 22. The release will mark the first English release of the game. The remastered game will also release in Japan on May 22.

English-dubbed trailer



Japanese-dubbed trailer



The remaster will include enhanced visuals, a redesigned UI, and a new target lock-on mode. Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

As a soldier in volatile times, players must choose from one of the three factions– Earth Alliance, Z.A.F.T or Archangel to fight alongside in various story missions based on the series' iconic moments such as Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny as well as side stories including Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer and more. With over 100 different mobile suits to choose from, players can tune their mechs to engage in thrilling, action-packed Gundam battles. MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED BATTLE DESTINY REMASTERED will provide enhanced visuals as well as a redesigned UI catered for modern platforms, along with English localization for the first time. The remastered version retains the original title's gameplay while adding new game mechanics and quality-of-life features such as improved tuning, mission selection and a newly added lock-on mode for a smoother, more accessible experience.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny game for PlayStation Vita in 2012.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.