Live-Action Kyō no Sanponta Series Reveals More Cast, February 21 Debut

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday additional cast members and the February 21 Japanese streaming premiere of the live-action television series of Riki Taoka 's Kyō no Sanponta (Today's Walk) manga.

The magazine also revealed a new visual:

Fuji TV also released a teaser video for the series in January.

The series stars Ken Yasuda as Ponta and Yuzumi Shintani as Rieko.

Additional cast includes:

Keitatsu Koshiyama as Kōsuke

Kotoka Seto as Micchan

Wan Marui as Aoi-chan

The series will first run on Fuji TV 's Fuji TV On Demand platform on February 21 and then on Fuji TV 's CS channel on February 22.

The story follows the dog Ponta and his owner Rieko.

Taoka debuted the manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday in April 2020. Shogakukan published the 10th compiled book volume on February 12.

Taoka launched the Wagahai no Heya de Aru (This Is My Room) manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday in May 2015, and ended it in February 2018. The manga inspired a live-action television series in September 2017.