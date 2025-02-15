Live-Action Series Adaptation of Secret Relationships Webtoon to Premiere on February 27

Boys-love webtoon amassed 170 million views

Image via Watcha's X/Twitter account © Watcha

The upcoming live-action series Secret Relationships, based on a webtoon of the same name, is set to premiere this month.

Watcha, a Korean streaming platform, announced on January 31 that the exclusive series will be released on February 27. The series follows the intense romance between Da-on, who has never been able to live an everyday life, and three men who are drawn to him. The series is adapted from the boys-love webtoon that has surpassed 170 million views on Kakao Webtoon.

The cast includes WEi member Jun-seo Kim, Sun-hyung Cha, Jung-woo Cha, and Ho-young Kim .

While streaming in the United States is not confirmed yet, the English version of the Secret Relationships webtoon is available on Tapas . McQueen STUDIO drew the series, which ended in 2023.

Source: Watcha's X/Twitter account