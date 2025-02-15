News
Live-Action Series Adaptation of Secret Relationships Webtoon to Premiere on February 27
posted on by Wonhee Cho
The upcoming live-action series Secret Relationships, based on a webtoon of the same name, is set to premiere this month.
Watcha, a Korean streaming platform, announced on January 31 that the exclusive series will be released on February 27. The series follows the intense romance between Da-on, who has never been able to live an everyday life, and three men who are drawn to him. The series is adapted from the boys-love webtoon that has surpassed 170 million views on Kakao Webtoon.
The cast includes WEi member Jun-seo Kim, Sun-hyung Cha, Jung-woo Cha, and Ho-young Kim.
While streaming in the United States is not confirmed yet, the English version of the Secret Relationships webtoon is available on Tapas. McQueen STUDIO drew the series, which ended in 2023.
Source: Watcha's X/Twitter account