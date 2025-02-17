Nostalgiacon in Anaheim, CA Hosts Romi Park as Guest

Nostalgiacon's Instagram account announced on Tuesday that voice actress Romi Park will attend the convention in Anaheim, CA from June 6 though June 8. The actress will be participating in signings and autograph tickets are available on the event's website for US$200 each.

Park's many voice roles include Fullmetal Alchemist 's Edward Elric, Naruto 's Temari, Bleach 's Tōshirō Hitsugaya, Turn A Gundam 's Loran Cehack, and Digimon Adventure 02 's Ken. She has also voiced Hanji in Attack on Titan , Ragyo Kiryuin in Kill la Kill , and Seimei in Garo: Crimson Moon . More recently she voiced Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia , and she is currently voicing Justice in ZENSHU. She won the best leading actress award for her performance of Nana Osaki in NANA at the first ever Seiyuu Awards in 2007.

She is part of a group 26 of Japanese voice artists for the "No More Mudan Seisei AI" campaign that opposes unauthorized use of generative AI.

Nostalgiacon stated that it has more Japanese guests lined up for its Anaheim event. The convention also takes place in San Antonio, Denver, Boise, Houston, Milwaukee, and New Orleans.

Source: Nostalgiacon's Instagram account