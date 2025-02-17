×
News
Tokyopop Reveals 15 New Manga, Webtoon Licenses; 5 New Manga Releases Under LoveLove Imprint

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
New licenses include Kengo Matsumoto's My New Wife's Fake Smile, Mizoko Tsuno's You Can't Live All on Your Own!, Senmu Sakishita's Cute But Not Cute manga, Haegi's Eternal Covenant webtoon

Tokyopop announced on Sunday that it has licensed 15 new titles:

My New Wife's Fake Smile
Author: Kengo Matsumoto

Boyfriend, Sometimes Girlfriend
Author: Musawo

I’ll Never Fall in Love With Amano!
Author: Haruna Harumaki

You Can't Live All on Your Own!
Author: Mizoko Tsuno

Do You Really Want Only a Meal?
Author: Yasu Tadano

Eternal Covenant
Author: Haegi

Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim
Authors: Sora Goto, Tōko Amekawa

The Desert Butterfly Yearns to Be Caught
Author: Kaede Yunami

Cute but Not Cute
Author: Senmu Sakishita

Sanctify: Lost Paradise
Author: GODSSTATION

The Unwanted Bride Loves the Crown Prince With All Her Heart
Authors: Maya Koike, Sua Tsumugi

My Adorable Betrothed
Author: Dokueki

Sweet or Bitter Love
Author: Kon-Ro

I Can't Get Through the Night Alone
Author: Yoh Matsumoto

Imitation Play
Author: Ann Homare

Tokyopop earlier announced on Thursday that it has licensed Moyori Mori's Touch Within the Abyss boys love manga under its LoveLove imprint. The company also announced on Friday that it has licensed Ayaka Sakuraze and Ino Manmaru's My Contract With the Apothecary Monster, An Ogura's The Margrave's Daughter and the Enemy Prince, Makino Maebaru and Yamato Fujimine's The Inconvenient Life of an Arousing Priestess, and Kotoko and Nimo Kakunimoto's Trapped by His Love: The Duke's Unexpected Bride manga, also under the LoveLove imprint.

tokyotouch
Image courtesy of Tokyopop
Title: Touch Within the Abyss
Author: Moyori Mori
Release Date: March 25
Summary: Hitman Chinatsu once failed to pull the trigger on his target, and it cost him his brother's life. That day, the sole witness who took Chinatsu's trembling hand had clear eyes that stared right through him... straight into the abyss within.

Five years later, a purse-snatching reunites Chinatsu with his savior: Kasumi, a young blind man searching for a way out of his own lonely world. Chinatsu knows better than getting involved with a potential witness, but he can't help but be drawn to Kasumi's radiant smile. If Kasumi knew the truth of their provenance, could he ever forgive the sins of Chinatsu's past?

tokyocontract
Image courtesy of Tokyopop
Title: My Contract With the Apothecary Monster
Authors: Ayaka Sakuraze (story), Ino Manmaru (art)
Release Date: Available now
Summary: In this world, monsters consume a person's lifespan in exchange for granting their every wish. However, Nea's mysterious "apothecary" monster seems uninterested in consuming hers.

After wandering into the land of Weem, Nea is offered the illustrious position of Songbearer and forms a contract with Dino – a monster as beautiful as he is powerful. While Nea adjusts to her role (and Dino's peculiar brand of companionship) she is tasked with the search for the Grimmdoll Chain: an artifact in possession of the elusive Masked Monster. If not her lifespan, what will Dino require of her in exchange for her wishes...?

tokyomargrave
Image courtesy of Tokyopop
Title: The Margrave's Daughter and the Enemy Prince
Author: An Ogura
Release Date: Available now
Summary: Anna, daughter of the Margrave of Halmich, is tired of the expectations placed on women in court. She has no interest in marrying a nobleman because society expects it of her. Instead, she works hard on her swordsmanship and dreams of joining her father on the battlefield someday. Unfortunately, fate deals her a heavy blow: when the hostile forces of the Kingdom of Albion invade and take the Halmich heir prisoner, she is given to the enemy prince in exchange for her brother's life.

But even in the face of these tragic circumstances, Anna still has plans of her own: "I'll infiltrate their ranks as a tribute, and then... I'll defeat the man who killed my father."

tokyopriestess
Image courtesy of Tokyopop
Title: The Inconvenient Life of an Arousing Priestess
Authors: Makino Maebaru (story), Yamato Fujimine (art)
Release Date: February 25
Summary: Monster-fighting priestess Monica's impressive powers earned her an engagement with the crown prince, but... those powers come with a downside, arousing anyone affected, including herself! When the prince finds out, their engagement doesn't last long.

While news of the "indecent" holy woman spreads throughout the land, an unexpected connection from her past approaches Monica for help: he needs her powers, and the rumors don't seem to bother him. His name is Richard, and unbeknownst to Monica, he is also a prince...

tokyotrapped
Image courtesy of Tokyopop
Title: Trapped by His Love: The Duke's Unexpected Bride
Authors: Kotoko (story), Nimo Kakunimoto (art)
Release Date: February 25
Summary: When her engagement to her childhood bully is announced, Alice Coleman -- he gentle-hearted and serious daughter of an impoverished noble family – is utterly aghast. In a desperate bid to find someone to stand in as an alternate fiancé, she blurts out a proposal… to the wealthy, high ranking son of a Duke, Arthur Grindelbard. And to her shock, he accepts.

Despite the strange beginning of their engagement, Arthur is an adoring fiancé to Alice, eager to spoil her with luxurious gifts and earn her affection. But behind his charming smile and solicitous attention lies a deeper intent and focus, hints of a man who has had his eye upon Alice for far longer than he cares to admit…

Tokyopop also released Tomo Serizawa's White Liar boys love manga in print on February 11. The company first released the manga digitally on September 17. Tokyopop will release the second volume of Inma R.'s Wild Beast Forest House webtoon on March 25. The first two booklets of Ichika Yuno's Lullaby of the Dawn boys' love fantasy series are now available on Tokyopop.

