Tokyopop Reveals 15 New Manga, Webtoon Licenses; 5 New Manga Releases Under LoveLove Imprint

Tokyopop announced on Sunday that it has licensed 15 new titles:

My New Wife's Fake Smile

Author: Kengo Matsumoto New Series Announcement: My New Wife's Fake Smile



A samurai is worried about the fact that his wife always seems to wear a forced smile whenever she's with him. He's worried she's unhappy in their match, but little does he know she's just desperately trying to keep her wild…

Boyfriend, Sometimes Girlfriend

Author: Musawo New Series Announcement: Boyfriend, Sometimes Girlfriend



Akizuki Hotaka, a high school student who has just turned 17, meets and falls in love with the school's madonna, Shishizaki Chisato. Hotaka was prepared to have his heart broken, but Chisato agreed to become lovers.…

I’ll Never Fall in Love With Amano!

Author: Haruna Harumaki New Series Announcement: I'll Never Fall in Love With Amano!



Amano is a genius who sits at the top of his class in sports and in grades without even trying. Because of him, the smart, hardworking girl Takahide always found herself in second place despite her best efforts. If…

You Can't Live All on Your Own!

Author: Mizoko Tsuno New Series Announcement: You Can't Live All on Your Own!



What is considered "normal" for a 30 year old? Should she be married, have a career, live independently...?



What is considered "normal" for a 30 year old? Should she be married, have a career, live independently...?

Shuko Maeda, 28, is a single office worker who lives in a shared house with her three friends. One of them is…

Do You Really Want Only a Meal?

Author: Yasu Tadano New Series Announcement: Do You Really Want Only a Meal?



Masamune Hanazawa is exhausted from work. Hoping to eat something other than convenience store food, he rings up a housekeeping service. Natsuki Mikoshiba, a college student working part-time, is sent to cook for him.…

Eternal Covenant

Author: Haegi New Series Announcement: Eternal Covenant



A sweeping fantasy full of magic, political intrigue, and spicy romance!



The hit webtoon for lovers of epic fantasy, passionate romances, and fans of the author's previous work, "The Sweetest Man"



Ian Gloucester has always believed he… pic.twitter.com/4biyPSN6TP — TOKYOPOP (@TOKYOPOP) February 16, 2025

Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim

Authors: Sora Goto, Tōko Amekawa New Series Announcement: Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim



A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked Villain's Romantic Target!

The Desert Butterfly Yearns to Be Caught

Author: Kaede Yunami New Title Announcement: The Desert Butterfly Yearns to Be Caught



Seto, the young head of a desert country, was restless and dissatisfied. Even when he wanted to enjoy a night out, his personal bodyguard Kyle was too controlling.



And yet, even when he provoked him, he wouldn't… pic.twitter.com/jYMvjQrgHn — TOKYOPOP (@TOKYOPOP) February 16, 2025

Cute but Not Cute

Author: Senmu Sakishita New Title Announcement: Cute but Not Cute



Keiichi Hozumi (30) is a perfect man who has been blessed with everything. The company he started is going well, his private life is very fulfilling, and everything in life is as he pleases. Except for one thing: he is extremely…

Sanctify: Lost Paradise

Author: GODSSTATION New Title Announcement: Sanctify: Lost Paradise



The spinoff bonus volume of sexy, supernatural boys love series Sanctify!



​In this world, there is good and evil... and one cannot exist without the other.



Thirty-three year old Lance Hunter has no memory of his past lives, but… pic.twitter.com/s1Wg3rjHF8 — TOKYOPOP (@TOKYOPOP) February 16, 2025

The Unwanted Bride Loves the Crown Prince With All Her Heart

Authors: Maya Koike, Sua Tsumugi New Series Announcement: The Unwanted Bride Loves the Crown Prince With All Her Heart



When her country of Lidea loses the war, Princess Tinalia must wed the enemy prince, Keith. The arrangement isn't as dire as it sounds, though: after all, Tinalia has been in love with Keith…

My Adorable Betrothed

Author: Dokueki New Title Announcement: My Adorable Betrothed



Leo, the son of a wealthy family, is the silent and shy adopted brother of the cool and regal Sui. When they were born, their parents predicted they would be wed, and after Leo's parents died he joined the family officially, but his…

Sweet or Bitter Love

Author: Kon-Ro New Title Announcement: Sweet or Bitter Love



I don't think that our love might be reciprocated. I'm happy with a lifelong fruitless one-sided love.



I don't think that our love might be reciprocated. I'm happy with a lifelong fruitless one-sided love.

--Or so I thought, but then Odajima showed up at the matchmaking venue...!? And for some reason, he seems to be positively…

I Can't Get Through the Night Alone

Author: Yoh Matsumoto New Title Announcement: I Can't Get Through the Night Alone



Japan, 1950s. Seishiro is unable to sleep alone at night due to the trauma of the war, and lives a dull life.



Japan, 1950s. Seishiro is unable to sleep alone at night due to the trauma of the war, and lives a dull life.

One day, he meets Jim, a kind American soldier stationed in Japan. Jim falls in love with Seishiro at first…

Imitation Play

Author: Ann Homare New Title Announcement: Imitation Play



Bar manager Nagisa has been in one-sided love with his coworker, Haruma, for two years... so when Haruma breaks up with his girlfriend, Nagisa assumes he doesn't stand a chance. And since he can't be with the one he loves, anyone else will…

Tokyopop earlier announced on Thursday that it has licensed Moyori Mori 's Touch Within the Abyss boys love manga under its LoveLove imprint. The company also announced on Friday that it has licensed Ayaka Sakuraze and Ino Manmaru 's My Contract With the Apothecary Monster , An Ogura 's The Margrave's Daughter and the Enemy Prince , Makino Maebaru and Yamato Fujimine's The Inconvenient Life of an Arousing Priestess , and Kotoko and Nimo Kakunimoto's Trapped by His Love: The Duke's Unexpected Bride manga, also under the LoveLove imprint.

Touch Within the Abyss

Moyori Mori

Title:Author:Release Date: March 25Summary: Hitman Chinatsu once failed to pull the trigger on his target, and it cost him his brother's life. That day, the sole witness who took Chinatsu's trembling hand had clear eyes that stared right through him... straight into the abyss within.

Five years later, a purse-snatching reunites Chinatsu with his savior: Kasumi, a young blind man searching for a way out of his own lonely world. Chinatsu knows better than getting involved with a potential witness, but he can't help but be drawn to Kasumi's radiant smile. If Kasumi knew the truth of their provenance, could he ever forgive the sins of Chinatsu's past?



My Contract With the Apothecary Monster

Ayaka Sakuraze

Ino Manmaru

Title:Authors:(story),(art)Release Date: Available nowSummary: In this world, monsters consume a person's lifespan in exchange for granting their every wish. However, Nea's mysterious "apothecary" monster seems uninterested in consuming hers.

After wandering into the land of Weem, Nea is offered the illustrious position of Songbearer and forms a contract with Dino – a monster as beautiful as he is powerful. While Nea adjusts to her role (and Dino's peculiar brand of companionship) she is tasked with the search for the Grimmdoll Chain: an artifact in possession of the elusive Masked Monster. If not her lifespan, what will Dino require of her in exchange for her wishes...?



The Margrave's Daughter and the Enemy Prince

An Ogura

Title:Author:Release Date: Available nowSummary: Anna, daughter of the Margrave of Halmich, is tired of the expectations placed on women in court. She has no interest in marrying a nobleman because society expects it of her. Instead, she works hard on her swordsmanship and dreams of joining her father on the battlefield someday. Unfortunately, fate deals her a heavy blow: when the hostile forces of the Kingdom of Albion invade and take the Halmich heir prisoner, she is given to the enemy prince in exchange for her brother's life.

But even in the face of these tragic circumstances, Anna still has plans of her own: "I'll infiltrate their ranks as a tribute, and then... I'll defeat the man who killed my father."



The Inconvenient Life of an Arousing Priestess

Makino Maebaru

Title:Authors:(story), Yamato Fujimine (art)Release Date: February 25Summary: Monster-fighting priestess Monica's impressive powers earned her an engagement with the crown prince, but... those powers come with a downside, arousing anyone affected, including herself! When the prince finds out, their engagement doesn't last long.

While news of the "indecent" holy woman spreads throughout the land, an unexpected connection from her past approaches Monica for help: he needs her powers, and the rumors don't seem to bother him. His name is Richard, and unbeknownst to Monica, he is also a prince...



Trapped by His Love: The Duke's Unexpected Bride

Kotoko

Title:Authors:(story), Nimo Kakunimoto (art)Release Date: February 25Summary: When her engagement to her childhood bully is announced, Alice Coleman -- he gentle-hearted and serious daughter of an impoverished noble family – is utterly aghast. In a desperate bid to find someone to stand in as an alternate fiancé, she blurts out a proposal… to the wealthy, high ranking son of a Duke, Arthur Grindelbard. And to her shock, he accepts.

Despite the strange beginning of their engagement, Arthur is an adoring fiancé to Alice, eager to spoil her with luxurious gifts and earn her affection. But behind his charming smile and solicitous attention lies a deeper intent and focus, hints of a man who has had his eye upon Alice for far longer than he cares to admit…



Tokyopop also released Tomo Serizawa 's White Liar boys love manga in print on February 11. The company first released the manga digitally on September 17. Tokyopop will release the second volume of Inma R.'s Wild Beast Forest House webtoon on March 25. The first two booklets of Ichika Yuno 's Lullaby of the Dawn boys' love fantasy series are now available on Tokyopop .