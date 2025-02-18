My Nintendo Gold Point Rewards Program to End on March 24

Also: Switch Game Vouchers will not be valid for Switch 2 exclusives

Image via my.nintendo.com © Nintendo

Nintendo announced on Tuesday the company will end its My Nintendo Gold Points part of its My Nintendo Rewards program on March 24. Customers will no longer earn Gold Points for digital purchases in the Nintendo eShop or physical purchases redeemed after that date. Preorders for games made after March 24 will also no longer earn points.

Gold Points will still be valid 12 months after they are earned.

The company describes the Gold Points system:

Gold Points are awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay when purchasing eligible digital content. You can use the Gold Points you've earned when purchasing downloadable software and DLC for the Nintendo Switch™ system.

Eligible physical purchases earn 1% of of the Nintendo eShop price for the digital version of the game. Gold Points convert to one cent of in-store credit.

Nintendo 's description for its Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers also updated on Tuesday. It now specifes that the vouchers will not be valid for use on games that will be exclusive to the upcoming Switch 2 console. Nintendo first offered the Game Vouchers in 2019, and again in 2023, and has been available since then. Users can purchase a pair of vouchers for US$99.98 (or 9,980 yen in Japan), and can exchange each voucher for a game from a specific list of games that Nintendo continuously updates. Using such vouchers, players can save on the price of two game titles, as the pair of vouchers usually cost a little under the full price of two new game titles.

Nintendo announced during the first quarter financial results for its current fiscal year the Nintendo Switch console has sold 150.86 million units as of December 31. This number includes sales for the Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles. Switch software sales amount to 1.359 billion units.

The Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store in Japan will no longer accept payments made with credit cards issued overseas, and PayPal accounts that were opened overseas starting on March 25, to "prevent fraudulent use."

Source: Nintendo via Otakomu, Nintendo (link 2) via Siliconera